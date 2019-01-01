Distinctive Learning Experiences

DCS2020 combines five distinct learning styles and experiences with more networking opportunities and specialty meetings than ever before in one venue - structured to maximize the educational focus of the event.

With collections, compliance and accountability as our educational focus, we take a fresh look at the operational decisions affecting our company’s goals, whether it impacts the protection of the consumer, the brand, or the company’s performance and continued existence. Success and achievement are a combination of knowledge, relationships and action. These principles will be examined throughout the conference.

This year, start the conference by connecting with Regulators and then we head straight into a presidential style Great Debate! You won’t want to miss five of the industry’s leading professionals debate the concepts of collection effectiveness and compliance. Yes, you can be effective and compliant too!

Also in the general session, plan to join our Fast Track presenters for their - “best idea” - “got to write this one down” concepts!

After a networking lunch in the exhibit hall, we return to the educational sessions, providing an update and understanding of what's trending. There is something for everyone as topics include: Washington Update, Credit Unions, Debt Buying and Selling, and Auto Finance/Secured/Repossession. But wait, there’s more. We transition into small group learning experiences, where you can then choose up to 3 roundtables to join for interactive sessions on the topics of your choosing. From interactive small group sessions, to breakouts by topics, get more from your conference experience by choosing the sessions that best match your learning goals.