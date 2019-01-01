September 15-17, 2020 | Red Rock Hotel | Las Vegas, Nevada
DCS2020 combines five distinct learning styles and experiences with more networking opportunities and specialty meetings than ever before in one venue - structured to maximize the educational focus of the event.
With collections, compliance and accountability as our educational focus, we take a fresh look at the operational decisions affecting our company’s goals, whether it impacts the protection of the consumer, the brand, or the company’s performance and continued existence. Success and achievement are a combination of knowledge, relationships and action. These principles will be examined throughout the conference.
This year, start the conference by connecting with Regulators and then we head straight into a presidential style Great Debate! You won’t want to miss five of the industry’s leading professionals debate the concepts of collection effectiveness and compliance. Yes, you can be effective and compliant too!
Also in the general session, plan to join our Fast Track presenters for their - “best idea” - “got to write this one down” concepts!
After a networking lunch in the exhibit hall, we return to the educational sessions, providing an update and understanding of what's trending. There is something for everyone as topics include: Washington Update, Credit Unions, Debt Buying and Selling, and Auto Finance/Secured/Repossession. But wait, there’s more. We transition into small group learning experiences, where you can then choose up to 3 roundtables to join for interactive sessions on the topics of your choosing. From interactive small group sessions, to breakouts by topics, get more from your conference experience by choosing the sessions that best match your learning goals.
The Roundtable Sessions give the attendee the opportunity to choose three distinctive learning sessions to join. This allows the attendee to discuss and explore issues of importance from a variety of topics with the discussions led by an industry peer with knowledge specific to the topic. This is an excellent peer networking opportunity in an informal roundtable setting.
Speed Networking gets you started, with 20 meetings in 30 minutes. We line up 20 Meeters and 20 Greeters, and every minute, the Meeters move to the next Greeter. Learn to tell your story quickly, and you both decide whether you'd like to talk longer – at another time. It's a very efficient way to meet 20 people. Practice your pitch.
Red Rock's serene surroundings, distinctive décor and impeccable standard of service ensure that your Las Vegas hotel stay is flawless and fabulous. Exquisite hotel rooms and suites offer an unmatched combination of comfort, extravagance and value, while inspiring mountain vistas serve as a dramatic backdrop to this wonderful property. Guests will enjoy daily in-room internet, daily newspaper, admission to the exercise facility, shuttle service to and from the McCarran International Airport and the Strip on a set schedule based on availability.
Room Rate: We are pleased to announce the discounted guest room rate of $195 per night, which is for DCS2020 registered conference attendees only.
"As a collections attorney whose firm services Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, it was wonderful to be able to network and have conversations with national agencies and creditors. Unlike other conferences DCS really provided an opportunity to meet these types of professionals. The educational opportunities were also great, such as the "Meet the Regulators" panel. The JW Marriott was an excellent venue as well, great food and accommodations. We plan to attend again."Andrew Sonnek - Attorney, Sonnek & Goldblatt, Ltd.
"I am glad we were able to attend. I know how much hard work you put in and how you are so vested in making sure these events are an invaluable experience for the attendees and presenters. I just wanted to let you know how beneficial these conferences are and share with you what a great opportunity it is to visit with industry resources and gain insight on best practices and experiences.”Industry Senior Risk Manager
Resource Management Services, Inc. is sensitive to anti-trust concerns, and is working with Mr. Oscar Marquis of Oscar Marquis & Associates who will be present throughout the event to help avoid potential anti-trust issues. This service is being provided as an accommodation to the attendees at the Debt Connection Symposium and Expo to assist with anti-trust issues.
